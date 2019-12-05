Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

Dec. 6

— Household of Faith Church, 19091 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will hold a plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plates will include hog maw and chitlins, chicken, turkey wings or collard sandwich. Five or more orders can be delivered, call 910-318-5560.

Dec. 7

— St. David’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual Market Day Bazaar from 8 a.m. until noon. Crafts, baked goods, frozen foods, confections, and more will be on sale in the Parish Hall. We will also be auctioning Tar Heel basketball tickets (two2 per game) for the Duke, Clemson and Yale games (all games at Chapel Hill). In addition, a women’s Schwinn bicycle and a Vermont gourmet gift basket will also be auctioned. See our Facebook page for details (@stdavidslaurinburg). From 11 a.m. to noon we will offer a soup and bread lunch for $6 per person.

Dec. 8

— Dothan Presbyterian Church, located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will hold its annual Christmas Candlelight Service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Ellerbee of Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton. Everyone is invited.

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg will hold a “Hanging of the Greens” at 11 a.m. The community is invited.

— Haven of Truth Church will host a service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Johnson from Laurel Hill First Baptist Church. Everyone invited.

— Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Bizzell St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 94th church anniversary at 11 a.m. All invited.

Dec. 14-15

— New Hope Baptist Church, 11480 Hasty Road in Laurinburg, will offer free hot chocolate, cookies, snow scene with blow-ups, carolers, North Pole with Santa, angels, shepherds and a live nativity. The event runs 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Dec. 15

— Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Moravian Lovefeast starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and the traditional “feast” of Moravian buns and coffee. The community is invited.

— Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Bizzell St. in Laurinburg, will host a Christmas program at 3 p.m., sponsored by the Let’s CHILL Youth Department. All invited.

— St. George United Methodist Church in Maxton will hold a 170th anniversary celebration at 10 a.m.

Dec. 21

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dec. 24

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word in Laurinburg will host a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited.

Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS

Jan. 5

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a praise dance program at 3:30 p.m. with many groups. Sponsored by the missionaries.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.