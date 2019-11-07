Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

Nov. 9

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. All active duty, veterans and their families are invited.

— The annual St. Andrews Sunday Worship Service at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will be held at 11 a.m. St. Andrews Singers, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Elizabeth Blair and Music Instructor/Accompanist Sean Moore, will be participating, along with Pipe Major Bill Caudill. This year’s guest preacher is the Rev. Joseph Harvard, now retired having served First Presbyterian Church in Durham for 33 years.

Nov. 10

— Haven of Truth Church will host Apostle Phillip O. Coleman from Supernatural Deliverance Mega Center in Sumter, South Carolina, at 5 p.m. Everyone invited.

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, ill celebrate its anniversary at 3 p.m. Pastor Jesse Whittington from Ark of Safety, House of Prayer in Dillon, South Carolina, will be preaching. Everyone is welcome.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will honor veterans at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be SFC (retired) Michael Campbell of Fayetteville. Everyone invited.

Nov. 14

— Sneads Grove United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Sneads Grove and Old Wire roads, will hold its annual Ingathering at 4 p.m. with turkey and dressing or pork barbecue meal Cost is $10 per person.

Nov. 15

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries of Laurinburg will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s 5th Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. The speaker for the service will be Pastor Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove MBC along with his congregation. The public is invited to attend.

— Haven of Truth Church will host Apostle Daniel White from Refuge of Deliverance Church in Clio, South Carolina, at 7 p.m. Everyone invited.

Nov. 16

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 95th church anniversary at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The formal, black-tie event is $25 for adults, $15 for youth. Call 910-277-1630 for information.

Nov. 17

— New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its choir’s anniversary at 3:30 p.m. with various groups on the program.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church ushers will observe Usher Day at 3 p.m. The Rev. Parthenia S. Galloway, associate minister of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Winston Salem, will be the guest speaker. Ushers are invited to join the processional at 2:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will hold its annual Night In White Program starting at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Blanche Williams of Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Public is invited.

Nov. 18-20

— A three night Women’s Revival will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Devotion will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the evening service at 7:30 p.m. each day. The theme is: “Women of God, Sharing the Word of God, With the People of God!” The speakers are: Nov. 18, Minister. Loleita Caple of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg; Nov. 19, Dion Clark Sr., pastor of Caesarea Worship Center in Fayetteville; Nov. 20, the Rev. Gwendolyn Payne of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Laurinburg Men, women and children are invited to attend.

Nov. 23

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Nov. 24

— Westminster will celebrate its 70th church anniversary during its morning service. The Rev. Jerrod Lowry, stated clerk of the Coastal Carolina Presbytery, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited.

Dec. 21

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.