***

Nov. 1

— The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance will hold an Evangelist Conference at 6 p.m. at Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The presenter will be the Rev. Otis T. McMillan, director of Evangelism and Church Growth at AME Zion Church. There is a registration fee. Dinner will be served.

Nov. 2

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will hold a Royal Banquet at 4 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, for an evening of praise and worship, dining, comedy and music. For information, call the Rev. Robert Williams at 910-373-7177. Donation will be $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and children under 5 are free.

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Highlands. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. The speaker will be J. Vincent Terry.

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon with a wide variety of items. There will be a raffle — cost is $1 per ticket, with drawing at noon (no need to be present to win). Beef hot dogs will be for sale.

Nov. 2-3

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Women’s Day Weekend starting at 9 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes workshop and lunch. Speakers will include Veronica Hardy and Destiny Blue.

Nov. 3

— Laurel Hill First Baptist Church will host a free pre-Thanksgiving gospel concert featuring The Beauty Spot Male Choir, Tracy Nettles McKinnon, The Williams Family, Truly Blessed, and Lil David & New Faith. The event will begin at 3 p.m. All are invited.

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor William Manning of Community Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host Community Revival for Laurinburg and Scotland County at 6:30 p.m. with music and singing. Featured music from Southern Journey.

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its 132nd anniversary starting at 10:45 a.m. Dinner will be served after the morning service in the Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will have its “Annual Homecoming Celebration” at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served immediately after morning serve. Everyone is welcome.

— Haven of Truth Church will host an appreciation service for Pastor Sarah Crosby at 4 p.m. Speaker will be Apostle Myron McAuley from Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance in Fayetteville. All are invited.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

Nov. 4

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host music and singing at 6:30 p.m., with featured music from In One Accord.

Nov. 5

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host music and singing at 6:30 p.m. with featured music from Gray Pond Baptist Church.

Nov. 6-7

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate their pastor’s anniversary.

Nov. 6-7, 10

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its bishop’s anniversary.

Nov. 9

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. All active duty, veterans and their families are invited.

— The annual St. Andrews Sunday Worship Service at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will be held at 11 a.m. St. Andrews Singers, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Elizabeth Blair and Music Instructor/Accompanist Sean Moore, will be participating, along with Pipe Major Bill Caudill. This year’s guest preacher is the Rev. Joseph Harvard, now retired having served First Presbyterian Church in Durham for 33 years.

Nov. 10

— Haven of Truth Church will host Apostle Phillip O. Coleman from Supernatural Deliverance Mega Center in Sumter, South Carolina, at 5 p.m. Everyone invited.

Nov. 14

— Sneads Grove United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Sneads Grove and Old Wire roads, will hold its annual Ingathering at 4 p.m. with turkey and dressing or pork barbecue meal Cost is $10 per person.

Nov. 15

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries of Laurinburg will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s 5th Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. The speaker for the service will be Pastor Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove MBC along with his congregation. The public is invited to attend.

— Haven of Truth Church will host Apostle Daniel White from Refuge of Deliverance Church in Clio, South Carolina, at 7 p.m. Everyone invited.

Nov. 16

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 95th church anniversary at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The formal, black-tie event is $25 for adults, $15 for youth. Call 910-277-1630 for information.

Nov. 17

— New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its choir’s anniversary at 3:30 p.m. with various groups on the program.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church ushers will observe Usher Day at 3 p.m. The Rev. Parthenia S. Galloway, associate minister of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Winston Salem, will be the guest speaker. Ushers are invited to join the processional at 2:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will hold its annual Night In White Program starting at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Blanche Williams of Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Public is invited.

Nov. 18-20

— A three night Women’s Revival will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Devotion will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the evening service at 7:30 p.m. each day. The theme is: “Women of God, Sharing the Word of God, With the People of God!” The speakers are: Nov. 18, Minister. Loleita Caple of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg; Nov. 19, Dion Clark Sr., pastor of Caesarea Worship Center in Fayetteville; Nov. 20, the Rev. Gwendolyn Payne of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Laurinburg Men, women and children are invited to attend.

Nov. 23

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dec. 21

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.