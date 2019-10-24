Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

***

Oct. 26

— A “Brighter Health, Brighter Future” health fair will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will include free health screenings for things like blood pressure, cholesterol (do not eat after midnight, except for morning meds), height/weight and blood sugar. Greg Wood, CEO and president of Scotland Memorial Hospital will speak at about 9 a.m. There will also be healthy snacks available along with a variety of exhibitors with information. For information, call Arletha Brown, chair of the health care committee, at 910-474-9525.

— The Women of Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram will host its annual Prayer Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Topics of interest to women will be discussed by Kristen Patterson, Scotland County Health Department; Rita Monroe, Daymark Recovery Services; Tamesha Murray, BB&T and Storyteller Gwen Rainer, retired Scotland County Schools.

Oct. 27

— Fairley Chapel Church, 328 Douglas St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate a Family & Friends Day with guest speakers Elijah Fulcher of Fayetteville during the 11 a.m. service and Pastor Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Gibson at 3 p.m.

— Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 16301 Scotch Grove Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate Family, Faith and Friends at 11 a.m. Brother Randy Jones will deliver the message. Dinner will follow morning worship, and the public is invited.

— The women of Silver Hill Presbyterian Church, 24881 Hoffman Road, will celebrate Women’s Day at 3 p.m. Minister Miyaka Mackie of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

— Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold Friends & Family Day with the Rev. Fulcher bringing the message at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Kenneth Bethea bringing the message at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31

— St. John United Methodist Church, Hwy. 79 in Gibson, will hold its annual Harvest Day with a barbecue and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate for eat-in or take out. There will also be baked goods and crafts for sale.

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 9741 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a trunk-or-treat Halloween celebration at 6 p.m.. All are welcome.

Oct. 31-Nov. 1,3

— Friendship OAWCOG, Inc. located at 12661 Zion Road in Scotland County will be hosting Homecoming. On Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Minister Diane Wesley of Pilgrim Grove in Red Springs will be the speaker; on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Minister Eleanor Wesley of Bible Center in Fayetteville will be the speaker; on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., will be Friends & Family Day with Elder Charles Jiles of Fayetteville as the speaker.

Nov. 2

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will hold a Royal Banquet at 4 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, for an evening of praise and worship, dining, comedy and music. For information, call the Rev. Robert Williams at 910-373-7177. Donation will be $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and children under 5 are free.

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Highlands. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. The speaker will be J. Vincent Terry.

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon with a wide variety of items. There will be a raffle — cost is $1 per ticket, with drawing at noon (no need to be present to win). Beef hot dogs will be for sale.

Nov. 2-3

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Women’s Day Weekend starting at 9 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes workshop and lunch. Speakers will include Veronica Hardy and Destiny Blue.

Nov. 3

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor William Manning of Community Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host Community Revival for Laurinburg and Scotland County at 6:30 p.m. with music and singing. Featured music from Southern Journey.

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its 132nd anniversary starting at 10:45 a.m. Dinner will be served after the morning service in the Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

Nov. 4

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host music and singing at 6:30 p.m., with featured music from In One Accord.

Nov. 5

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host music and singing at 6:30 p.m. with featured music from Gray Pond Baptist Church.

Nov. 6-7

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate their pastor’s anniversary.

Nov. 6-7, 10

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its bishop’s anniversary.

Nov. 15

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries of Laurinburg will be celebrating Pastor Queen Casey’s 5th Pre-Anniversary Service at 7 p.m. The speaker for the service will be Pastor Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove MBC along with his congregation. The public is invited to attend.

Nov. 16

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 95th church anniversary at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 5 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The formal, black-tie event is $25 for adults, $15 for youth. Call 910-277-1630 for information.

Nov. 17

— New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its choir’s anniversary at 3:30 p.m. with various groups on the program.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church ushers will observe Usher Day at 3 p.m. The Rev. Parthenia S. Galloway, associate minister of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Winston Salem, will be the guest speaker. Ushers are invited to join the processional at 2:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Nov. 23

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dec. 21

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Gospel Music Singing event at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.