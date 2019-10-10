Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

***

Oct. 11-12

— Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will host it’s 2019 Women’s Conference. On Friday, at 7 p.m., the special guest will be Pastor Diane McNair of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End; on Saturday, at 10 a.m., there will be workshops, fun and games. The Rev. Barbara Nicholson will bring the message.

Oct. 12

— Haven of Truth Church in Laurel Hill will host a street meeting at 2 p.m. with guest speaker Elder Barbara Lindsey. There will be free hot dogs and drinks will be available. Everyone is invited.

Oct. 13

— Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 11761 Johns Road in Laurinburg, will host a candidates forum with the candidates on the Nov. 5 municipal ballot. The event begins at 6 p.m.

— The Ushers’ Ministry of Spring Branch Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram, will host its annual Ushers’ Day at 3 p.m. The public is invited.

— Dothan Presbyterian Church will hold its 124th Homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Earnest Parish Jr. The church is located at 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton. Everyone is invited.

— Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 14600 Railroad St. in Gibson, will hold its seventh anniversary celebration for its pastor at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Jesse McLendon of Godwin Chapel AME Zion Church. All are invited.

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. with the theme “We Come This Far By Faith.” Special music to be provided by the Franklin Chapel Combined Choir. Dinner will be served.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate Lay Day at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Robert L. Malloy. All are invited.

Oct. 17

— Caledonia United Methodist Women’s chicken bog plate sale has been canceled.

— Antioch Presbyterian Church will hold an ingathering with barbeque/live has and chicken salad plates at 11 a.m. Cost is $7, drive-thru is avaiblable.

Oct. 20

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will honor the Rev. and Mrs. Garland E. Pierce for their 29th Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. James D. Galliard, pastor of the Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, will deliver the morning message. Rev. Galliard is also a member of the N. C. House of Representatives for the 25th District. The theme is “Great is thy Faithfulness.”

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 9741 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will host its annual Family & Friends Day beginning at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served. All are welcome.

Oct. 26

— A “Brighter Health, Brighter Future” health fair will be held at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will include free health screenings for things like blood pressure, cholesterol (do not eat after midnight, except for morning meds), height/weight and blood sugar. Greg Wood, CEO and president of Scotland Memorial Hospital will speak at about 9 a.m. There will also be healthy snacks available and vendors. For information, call Arletha Brown, chair of the health care committee, at 910-474-9525.

Oct. 27

— Fairley Chapel Church, 328 Douglas St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate a Family & Friends Day with guest speakers Elijah Fulcher of Fayetteville during the 11 a.m. service and Pastor Kenneth Bethea of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Gibson at 3 p.m.

Oct. 31

— St. John United Methodist Church, Hwy. 79 in Gibson, will hold its annual Harvest Day with a barbecue and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate for eat-in or take out. There will also be baked goods and crafts for sale.

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 9741 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a trunk-or-treat Halloween celebration at 6 p.m.. All are welcome.

Oct. 31-Nov. 1,3

— Friendship OAWCOG, Inc. located at 12661 Zion Road in Scotland County will be hosting Homecoming. On Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Minister Diane Wesley of Pilgrim Grove in Red Springs will be the speaker; on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Minister Eleanor Wesley of Bible Center in Fayetteville will be the speaker; on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., will be Friends & Family Day with Elder Charles Jiles of Fayetteville as the speaker.

Nov. 2

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will hold a Royal Banquet at 4 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, for an evening of praise and worship, dining, comedy and music. For information, call the Rev. Robert Williams at 910-373-7177. Donation will be $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and children under 5 are free.

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Highlands. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. The speaker will be J. Vincent Terry.

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon with a wide variety of items. There will be a raffle — cost is $1 per ticket, with drawing at noon (no need to be present to win). Beef hot dogs will be for sale.

Nov. 3

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor William Manning of Community Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

Nov. 6-7

— New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate their pastor’s anniversary.

Nov. 6-7, 10

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its bishop’s anniversary.

Nov. 17

— New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its choir’s anniversary at 3:30 p.m. with various groups on the program.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.