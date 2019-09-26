Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

Sept. 28

— Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton, the church that was destroyed by fire on April 5, 2018, has risen from the ashes. The dedication for the new church will be held at 6 p.m., and everyone is invited.

— The United Methodist Men of Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will offer a short training in car maintenance from 9 a.m. until noon. Women drivers and all else are asked to join us at Galilee and learn how to change a tire, check the oil, change the oil, etc.

Sept. 29

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will have its “Youth Day Service” at 11 a.m. Sister Jelaina Rainey will be the speaker. Everyone is invited.

— First Baptist Church, 302 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, will host “The Gathering,” a casual contemporary service, starting at 10:40 a.m. with light refreshments, followed by the Praise and Worship Service in the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. Topic of the sermon will be “The Love of Money.”

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

— Pre-Anniversary Services for Pastor George Ellis will be held at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. each day: Monday, Pastor John Jackson of New Hope Baptist Church in Hamlet; Tuesday, Pastor Anthony Packer of St. Paul AME Zion Church in McColl, SC; Wednesday, Pastor Richard Ingram of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

Oct. 5

— Silver Hill Presbyterian Church in Marston will host its annual Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sister Denita H. Campbell of Unionville Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

Oct. 6

— Friendship One Accord Worldwide COG will host a Pastoral Anniversary for Apostle Titus and Prophetess Benita Wesley at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Minister Jacqueline McNeill, New Breed Christian Center in Fuquay Varina Anyone with questions can call 910-506-9147. The church is located at 16221 Zion Road in Marston, beside the Spring Hill Volunteer Fire Department On Aberdeen Road.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Spiritual Pound Cake Program at 4 p.m.

— Pastor’s Anniversary Service at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be held at 11 a.m. The guest speaker is the Rev. Essie Davis of Laurel Hill First Baptist. At 3 p.m. the speaker will be the Rev. T.R. Davis of Jones Chapel Baptist church in Laurinburg Everyone is invited.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Women Day Service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mary S. McNeill will bring the message. Everyone is invited.

— St. David’s Episcopal Church in Laurinburg will have a Pet Blessing at 3 p.m. We celebrate our pets and bless them in honor of St.Francis, who began the movement to appreciate our animal companions. Everyone is invited and requested to bring a pet to be blessed. Stuffed animals would be fine, if one does not have a pet. Please have all dogs on leash and all cats (and other pets) in a carrier. The Rev. Linda Nelson will assist with the service. Animal snacks and people snacks will be available after the short service. Call 910-276-1757 with any questions.

Oct. 11

— Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 12581 Sneadtown Road in Laurel Hill, will hold is annual Ingathering with a rib-eye steak or fried shrimp plate sale. Plates will cost $14 and include baked potato, salad, Texas toast, dessert and drink. Combination plates will be available for $16. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 11-12

— Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will host it’s 2019 Women’s Conference. On Friday, at 7 p.m., the special guest will be Pastor Diane McNair of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End; on Saturday, at 10 a.m., there will be workshops, fun and games. The Rev. Barbara Nicholson will bring the message.

Oct. 13

— The Ushers’ Ministry of Spring Branch Baptist Church, 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram, will host its annual Ushers’ Day at 3 p.m. The public is invited.

Oct. 20

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will honor the Rev. and Mrs. Garland E. Pierce for their 29th Pastoral Anniversary at 11 a.m. The Rev. James D. Galliard, pastor of the Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, will deliver the morning message. Rev. Galliard is also a member of the N. C. House of Representatives for the 25th District. The theme is “Great is thy Faithfulness.”

Oct. 31

— St. John United Methodist Church, Hwy. 79 in Gibson, will hold its annual Harvest Day with a barbecue and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate for eat-in or take out. There will also be baked goods and crafts for sale.

Nov. 2

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will hold a Royal Banquet at 4 p.m. at The Highlander, 17160 Plant Road in Laurinburg for an evening of praise and worship, dining, comedy and music. For information, call the Rev. Robert Williams at 910-373-7177. Donation will be $20 for adults, $10 for children under 10 and children under 5 are free.

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Highlands. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. The speaker will be J. Vincent Terry.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

Nov. 6-7, 10

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its bishop’s anniversary.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.