LAURINBURG — Scotland’s varsity football team will play on Friday night at Marlboro County High School. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.

Administrators met on Friday morning to evaluate the effects of Hurricane Dorian after the storm arrived locally on Thursday. They likely would have moved the game to Saturday if conditions were still dangerous, but the weather had cleared up by the time they met.

Scotland’s cross country team was also cleared to compete in Kernersville on Friday night.

