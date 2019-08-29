Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

Sept. 1

— Saint Matthews AME Zion Church in Maxton will celebrate its annual Homecoming beginning with church school at 10 a.m. Dinner will be served in the church dining room following the worship service. Everyone invited.

Sept. 8

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church, 1103 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its Ushers’ Anniversary at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Harold Livingston of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Sept. 9-12

— Galilee United Methodist Church, 941 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Revival at 7 p.m. daily. Speakers will be: Monday, the Rev. Steve Adams of Living the Word Ministries of Laurinburg; Tuesday, the Rev. Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg; Wednesday, the Rev. Gary McMillian of Bethel Church of Laurinburg. A play, “The Glory Train,” will be presented on Thursday.

Sept. 11-13

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will host its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The following pastors will be preaching” Sept. 11, Pastor Oliver Laws, Tabernacle of Deliverance in Maxton; Sept. 12, Apostle JoAnn Davis, Greater Glory Kingdom Outreach Ministry in Laurel Hill; Sept. 13, the Rev. Michael Leak, Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurinburg There will be different choirs singing nightly. All are welcome.

Sept. 15

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Miyaka Mackie of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church. The guest soloist will be Brother Barry Smith. The public is cordially invited to attend. The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Prince.

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church in Laurel Hill will host an Appreciation Service for the Rev. Donna Williams at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Minister Kim Troy Richardson of Greensboro. All are welcome.

Sept. 16-18

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church’s annual Revival Services are scheduled beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Lacy Simpson of Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram will be the revivalist. The community is cordially invited to attend.

Sept. 20

— The New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a program at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Gracie Moore of Greater Rock Apostolic Church in McColl, South Carolina.

Sept. 22

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its Homecoming starting at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Queen Casey of Soul Outreach Tabernacle Ministry of Laurinburg.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 141st Church Homecoming/Family and Friends’ Day during morning worship service. Dinner will be served after the service.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.