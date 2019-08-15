Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

Aug. 17

— Union Grove Baptist Church will be having its annual Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold its annual Charity Bike Ride. Registration at 10:30 a.m., Kick Stands up at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for a single rider and $15 for double riders. The food is included in price of the ride. Food will also be available for purchase for non-riders.

Aug. 18

— Union Grove Baptist Church will hold a Praise Team 7-UP program at 3 p.m.

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Homecoming with Pastor James Clark as the speaker for the morning service and Minister Harold Patterson at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold morning service with the Rev. Jerry Dowdy in charge. Homecoming dinner will follow the service. The Rev. Lamont Foster, choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church in Rockingham will render service at 3 p.m.

— Women’s Day will be celebrated at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church during morning worship service. Mattie Breeden, wife of the Rev. Theodore Breeden of Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, will be the guest speaker. The G.P. Gospel Choir will render music. The theme is ”Women of Today Working for God’s Plan for Tomorrow!” Women are asked to wear white. The public is invited to attend.

— The New St. John Holiness Chucrh, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Quick of Parson Grove Church in Lillsville.

Aug. 19-21

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each day. On Monday, the speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believers Church; on Tuesday the speaker will be the Rev. Sandra Stubbs of Asbury UMC; and on Wednesday the speaker will be the Rev. Blanche Williams of Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold Revival services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. The revivalist will be the Rev. Anthony T. Waymyers, along with his choir and congregation from Grace Temple Fellowship Church in Wallace, South Carolina.

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each day. The theme will be “Empowering, Loving, Restoring …” and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Otis T. McMillan, director of evangelism of the Department of Church Growth and Development of the AME Zion Church. Special music will be by community choirs.

Aug. 21-23

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its annual Revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Gregory Woods from House of Faith Ministries in Clio, South Carolina.

— Dothan Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will hold its annual Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Boyd Johnson Jr., pastor at Freedom Chapel AME Zion Church in Raeford. Everyone is invited.

Aug. 22

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from noon to 4.30 p.m. Please call the church at 910-276- 0831, Ext. 301, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Aug. 22-23

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having its annual Summer Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The revivalist speaker will be Elder Derek Ellis of The Encounter Church, Red Springs. The public is invited to attend.

Aug. 23

— Faith Joy Outreach Ministries, 520 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate First Lady Shonta Davis’ birthday at 7:30 p.m. Speaker will be Overseer Dionnie Dewitt from Beginning Anew Life Changing Outreach Ministry in Cheraw, South Carolina. The guest psalmist will be Helen Miller-Best.

Aug. 24

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold a Gospel Music Singing on the hill at 6 p.m. All are invited.

Aug. 26-28

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Revival at 7 p.m. each day. The Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will be the preacher for the week. Everyone is welcome.

Sept. 15

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Miyaka Mackie of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church. The guest soloist will be Brother Barry Smith. The public is cordially invited to attend. The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Prince.

Sept. 20

— The New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a program at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Gracie Moore of Greater Rock Apostolic Church in McColl, South Carolina.

Sept. 22

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its Homecoming starting at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Queen Casey of Soul Outreach Tabernacle Ministry of Laurinburg.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.