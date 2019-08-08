Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

Aug. 11-14

— St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Hasty will hold its annual Homecoming and Revival. Speaker will be the Rev. Elvis Moore at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Revival will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday with Revivalist Charles Johnson, pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Nichols, South Carolina. All are welcome.

— Amen Alleluia Baptist Church, 9061 Tartan Road in Laurinburg, will hold a Pack the Pew program at 3 p.m. Praise and worship will be given by Unionville Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Mary Ellis. Public is invited.

Aug. 14-16

— Silver Hill Presbyterian Church revival services will be held with devotion at 7:30 p.m. and services at 8 p.m. Guest preachers are: Wednesday, the Rev. George McDougald of Cool Spring United Methodist Church; Thursday, the Rev. John Gould of Marston First Baptist Church; and Friday, the Rev. George Ellis of Union Grove Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend.

Aug. 17

— Union Grove Baptist Church will be having its annual Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold its annual Charity Bike Ride. Registration at 10:30 a.m., Kick Stands up at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for a single rider and $15 for double riders. The food is included in price of the ride. Food will also be available for purchase for non-riders.

Aug. 18

— Union Grove Baptist Church will hold a Praise Team 7-UP program at 3 p.m.

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Homecoming with Pastor James Clark as the speaker for the morning service and Minister Harold Patterson at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold morning service with the Rev. Jerry Dowdy in charge. Homecoming dinner will follow the service. The Rev. Lamont Foster, choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church in Rockingham will render service at 3 p.m.

— Women’s Day will be celebrated at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church during morning worship service. Mattie Breeden, wife of the Rev. Theodore Breeden of Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, will be the guest speaker. The G.P. Gospel Choir will render music. The theme is ”Women of Today Working for God’s Plan for Tomorrow!” Women are asked to wear white. The public is invited to attend.

Aug. 19-21

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each day. On Monday, the speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believers Church; on Tuesday the speaker will be the Rev. Sandra Stubbs of Asbury UMC; and on Wednesday the speaker will be the Rev. Blanche Williams of Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold Revival services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. The revivalist will be the Rev. Anthony T. Waymyers, along with his choir and congregation from Grace Temple Fellowship Church in Wallace, South Carolina.

Aug. 21-23

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its annual Revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Gregory Woods from House of Faith Ministries in Clio, South Carolina.

— Dothan Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, will hold its annual Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Boyd Johnson Jr., pastor at Freedom Chapel AME Zion Church in Raeford. Everyone is invited.

Aug. 22

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, will host a blood drive from noon to 4.30 p.m. Please call the church at 910-276- 0831, Ext. 301, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Aug. 22-23

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having its annual Summer Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The revivalist speaker will be Elder Derek Ellis of The Encounter Church, Red Springs. The public is invited to attend.

Aug. 24

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold a Gospel Music Singing on the hill at 6 p.m. All are invited.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.