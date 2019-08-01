Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

Aug. 3

— St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Maxton will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. until. Proceeds will go toward a mission trip Large variety of items available.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a special program at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Evangelist McNeil of the First Thessaloniana Church in Maxton.

Aug. 4

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its Homecoming beginning at 10:45 a.m., and the Rev. James Lilly of McLauchlin Chapel AME Zion Church in Raeford will be guest speaker at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served.

— Union Grove Baptist Church homecoming and revival morning service start at 11 a.m. Pastor George Ellis will bring the Word. Dinner will be served immediately afterwards. Then at 3 p.m.,the Rev. Jarrod Moultrie and Oak Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont will bring the afternoon Word.

— Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 35th church anniversary with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and a Dutch luncheon at the Clinton Inn following the worship service. The public is invited.

Aug. 5-7

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will host Revival starting at 7 p.m. each day. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Nathaniel Cox of Trinity AME Zion Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Everyone invited.

— Union Grove Baptist Church Revival starts nightly at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Anthony Waymyer of Grace Temple Church in Wallace, S.C., as the revivalist. All are welcome and invited.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming with morning services at 10 a.m. on Sunday; a Revival on Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day with the Rev. Nathan Scovens of Winston-Salem.

Aug. 17

— Union Grove Baptist Church will be having its annual Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold its annual Charity Bike Ride. Registration at 10:30 a.m., Kick Stands up at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for a single rider and $15 for double riders. The food is included in price of the ride. Food will also be available for purchase for non-riders.

Aug. 18

— Union Grove Baptist Church will hold a Praise Team 7-UP program at 3 p.m.

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Homecoming with Pastor James Clark as the speaker for the morning service and Minister Harold Patterson at 3 p.m.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold morning service with the Rev. Jerry Dowdy in charge. Homecoming dinner will follow the service. The Rev. Lamont Foster, choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church in Rockingham will render service at 3 p.m.

Aug. 19-21

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each day. On Monday, the speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believers Church; on Tuesday the speaker will be the Rev. Sandra Stubbs of Asbury UMC; and on Wednesday the speaker will be the Rev. Blanche Williams of Fairley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

— St. Mary A.M.E. Zion Church, 8900 Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, will hold Revival services will begin nightly at 7 p.m. The revivalist will be the Rev. Anthony T. Waymyers, along with his choir and congregation from Grace Temple Fellowship Church in Wallace, South Carolina.

Aug. 21-23

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its annual Revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Gregory Woods from House of Faith Ministries in Clio, South Carolina.

Aug. 22-23

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having its annual Summer Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The revivalist speaker will be Elder Derek Ellis of The Encounter Church, Red Springs. The public is invited to attend.

Aug. 24

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold a Gospel Music Singing on the hill at 6 p.m. All are invited.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.