Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

July 27

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Friend & Family Cookout at 1 p.m. All invited.

— The Pastor’s Aide Committee of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church presents “Embracing the Real You — Finds and Designs” fashion show at 3 p.m. Come and participate Contact Lauvina Timmons Little at 910-217-6633 for information.

— Springfield Church of God, 10101 Gibson Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a Springfield Sings Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be singing and a hot dog sale in the Fellowship Hall. The benefit is a fundraiser for the choir’s trip to New York City and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Conference.

July 28

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, will hold its 64th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 122nd anniversary at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Katie DeBerry of Buffalo Springs MBC in Raeford. Dinner will be served.

— Graham Temple Church of God in Christ will have their Family and Friends Day with Sunday School at 9 a.m. and morning service will begin at 10 a.m. Immediately following service, dinner will be served.

— Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church will hold Men’s Day at 11 a.m. with the theme, “Men Standing on the Wall.” The guest preacher will be Bishop Kenneth Monroe of the Central NC Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.

— Peele’s Chapel Wesleyan Church in Laurel Hill will hold a gospel singing from 10 a.m. to noon with Homeward Bound. All are invited.

July 28-31

— Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 14600 Railroad St. in Gibson, will host Revival on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Daryl “BJ” Gibson and Monday through Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tyrone Tillman from Hope Mills.

— McZarn Church will hold its Revival on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. joined by Pleasant Hill AME Zion of Rockingham; Monday at 7 p.m. with Apostle Anthony Buie of St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center in Red Springs; on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with Elder Bookie T. Brown of Faith Anointed Temple in Red Springs; and Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Joletha Dockery of Bessie Chapel AME Zion of Lilesville.

July 28-Aug. 2

— Wagram Emmanuel Holiness Church, Riverton Road in Wagram, will host its Revival with the Rev. Curtis Teague. Sunday service at 6 p.m., all others at 7 p.m.

July 29-30

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Two-Night Revival beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Demarious McNeill of Laurel Hill MBC.

July 31-Aug. 2

— Fletcher Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. The Wednesday guest preacher will be Pastor Warren Jones of God is Love Outreach Ministry; Thursday the guest preacher will be Pastor Darrel “BJ” Gibson of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church; and Friday the guest preacher will be Pastor Jeremy Bethea of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Aug. 2-3

— Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1610 Hwy. 401 Bypass in Laurinburg, will hold a Missions Yard Sale. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Aug. 3

— St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Maxton will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. until. Proceeds will go toward a mission trip Large variety of items available.

Aug. 4

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its Homecoming beginning at 10:45 a.m., and the Rev. James Lilly of McLauchlin Chapel AME Zion Church in Raeford will be guest speaker at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served.

— Union Grove Baptist Church homecoming and revival morning service start at 11 a.m. Pastor George Ellis will bring the Word. Dinner will be served immediately afterwards. Then at 3 p.m.,the Rev. Jarrod Moultrie and Oak Grove Baptist Church of Fairmont will bring the afternoon Word.

Aug. 5-7

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will host Revival starting at 7 p.m. each day. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Nathaniel Cox of Trinity AME Zion Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Everyone invited.

— Union Grove Baptist Church Revival starts nightly at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Anthony Waymyer of Grace Temple Church in Wallace, S.C., as the revivalist. All are welcome and invited.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming with morning services at 10 a.m. on Sunday; a Revival on Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day with the Rev. Nathan Scovens of Winston-Salem.

Aug. 17

— Union Grove Baptist Church will be having its annual Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m.

Aug. 18

— Union Grove Baptist Church will hold a Praise Team 7-UP program at 3 p.m.

Aug. 21-23

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its annual Revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Gregory Woods from House of Faith Ministries in Clio, South Carolina.

Aug. 24

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold a Gospel Music Singing on the hill at 6 p.m. All are invited.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.