July 19

— New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 11003 Academy Road in Laurinburg, will hold a Men and Women Conference hosted by the Rev. Jeanie McDonald at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-276-1288.

July 20

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will hold a Women’s Fellowship at 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast, followed at 11 a.m. by a morning worship. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Mary Ellis from Union Grove Baptist Church in Laurinburg. All women are invited.

— First United Methodist Church, 101 W. Church St. in Laurinburg, will hold a gospel music event on the hill outside the church at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

July 21

— Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 19400 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will host an Ushers’ Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Apostle Montel McLinnahan of Genesis Outreach Deliverance Center in Lumberton. Music provided by The Golden Tones of McColl, South Carolina.

— Galilee United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will host an Ushers Celebration at 3 p.m. The Rev. ‘BJ’ Gibson will be the guest speaker. All are invited.

— Haven of Truth Church, 9380 Andrew Jackson Hwy. in Laurel Hill, will hold a pre-appreciation service for Pastor Sarah D. Crosby. The guest speaker will be Apostle Michael Dixon from Greater Glory in Pinehurst. All are invited.

July 24-26

— Joseph Temple AME Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Public is invited.

July 27

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Friend & Family Cookout at 1 p.m. All invited.

— The Pastor’s Aide Committee of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church presents “Embracing the Real You — Finds and Designs” fashion show at 3 p.m. Come and participate Contact Lauvina Timmons Little at 910-217-6633 for information.

— Springfield Church of God, 10101 Gibson Road in Laurel Hill, will hold a Springfield Sings Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be singing and a hot dog sale in the Fellowship Hall. The benefit is a fundraiser for the choir’s trip to New York City and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir Conference.

July 28

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, will hold its 64th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited.

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 12 anniversary at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Katie DeBerry of Buffalo Springs MBC in Raeford. Dinner will be served.

July 29-30

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Two-Night Revival beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Demarious McNeill of Laurel Hill MBC.

Aug. 3

— St. Pauls United Methodist Church in Maxton will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. until. Proceeds will go toward a mission trip Large variety of items available.

Aug. 4

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its Homecoming beginning at 10:45 a.m., and the Rev. James Lilly of McLauchlin Chapel AME Zion Church in Raeford will be guest speaker at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served.

Aug. 5-7

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will host Revival starting at 7 p.m. each day. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Nathaniel Cox of Trinity AME Zion Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Everyone invited.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.