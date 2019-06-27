Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

June 30

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a “Men in Black” program at 4 p.m. Speaker will be Brother Tyris Jones, story-teller and author from Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg. Everyone is invited.

— Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host its fifth Sunday fellowship at 3 p.m. with guest preacher Apostle Marvin Leak.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be having Youth Day starting at 11 a.m. The speaker for this event will be Sister Hazel McPhatter, president of St. John’s Sunday School, BTU and Usher’s Congress. Everyone is Invited.

July 7

— Emmanuel Temple Deliverance Church, 226 Dickson St. in Laurinburg, will host its Ushers & Nurses Anniversary at 4 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Gloria Bracy from the Fellowship Church of God in Timmonsville, South Carolina.

July 10-12

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its youth and young adult revival at 7 p.m. each evening.

July 14

— The youth of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, is having a summer youth program entitled, “Summer Awakening.” The theme will be ” We All Bleed the Same so Why Are We Divided?” and will be held at 3:30 p.m Youth teams from various churches, along with a youth choir will be there. All pastors and church members, moms and dads, children and adults of all ages are invited and welcomed. For information, contact Minister Crystal P. McDonald or Overseer Leading Lady Mary Ellis at 910-964-2027.

— Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. T.R. Davis’ 28th pastoral anniversary at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Elder David Malloy. A fellowship dinner will follow after the morning worship. All are welcome.

July 15-17

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church in Laurel Hill will host its annual revival services at 7 p.m. each day. The revivalist will be the Rev. Daryl “BJ” Gibson, pastor at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church of Wagram. All are welcome.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.