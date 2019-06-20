Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

June 22

— Spring Branch MBC in, Wagram will be hosting Spring Branch Fest and Health Fair on the church campus beginning at 7:30 a.m. with a Walkathon. Health screenings with exhibitors runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. A bouncy house, water slide, dunking booth and emergency vehicles will be on site for all to enjoy. This event is free to the public. Call 369-2877 for information.

June 23

— The Spring Branch Male Choir invites the community to its Male Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m. at the church on 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram. Area choirs, soloists, groups, and quartets are invited. The event is free. For more details, call 910-369-2877 or 910-373-9172.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host an usher anniversary at 4 p.m. with the theme, “Don’t Give Up on God and He Won’t Give Up on You.” Speaker will be Evangelist Annie McDonald.

June 24-28

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Everyone is welcome.

June 25

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will host “The Tabernacle of Moses” from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 910-276-6024 or 910-852-1621 for information.

June 30

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a “Men in Black” program at 4 p.m. Speaker will be Brother Tyris Jones, story-teller and author from Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg. Everyone is invited.

— Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host its fifth Sunday fellowship at 3 p.m. with guest preacher Apostle Marvin Leak.

July 10-12

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its youth and young adult revival at 7 p.m. each evening.

July 14

— The youth of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, is having a summer youth program entitled, “Summer Awakening.” The theme will be ” We All Bleed the Same so Why Are We Divided?” and will be held at 3:30 p.m Youth teams from various churches, along with a youth choir will be there. All pastors and church members, moms and dads, children and adults of all ages are invited and welcomed. For information, contact Minister Crystal P. McDonald or Overseer Leading Lady Mary Ellis at 910-964-2027.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.