Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

June 8-12

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Friends and Family Fun Day on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on the grounds at the church, located at 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg. On Sunday, we will have our Friends and Family Day Worship service at 11 a.m. From Monday through Wednesday, we will be having Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. each day. Everyone is invited and welcome to come out and join in the fun, festivities, food and worship.

June 9

— Carolina New Life Church, 8461 Peele’s Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host a program featuring the 66 Books of the Bible at 3 p.m. The event will include guest speakers. All are invited.

— Haven of Truth Church in Laurel Hill will host Pastor McKeithan from Johnsonville as its guest speaker at 4 p.m. The program will be in support of the building fund. All are invited.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a men’s program at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Hurst of Leach Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Raeford, along with his choir.

June 9-13

— North Laurinburg Baptist Church, 517 Lee’s Mill Road, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 3 to 100 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day. There will be an adult class and youth class.

June 10-14

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is S. T. U. “Supper Training University with Jesus.” The theme scripture is Ephesians 6:11, “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” Classes will be provided for adults and children. Please come out and join us.

June 16

— House of Prayer for All People, 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will hold a Father’s Day program with the Rev. Jerome Covington, associate pastor, as the preacher at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

June 23

— The Spring Branch Male Choir invites the community to its Male Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m. at the church on 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram. Area choirs, soloists, groups, and quartets are invited. The event is free. For more details, call 910-369-2877 or 910-373-9172.

June 24-28

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Everyone is welcome.

June 30

— First Thessalonians Missionary Baptist Church in Gibson will hold its Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.