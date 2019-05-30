Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

June 1

— The Men of Joseph Temple AME Church on Caledonia Road will be sponsoring a fish plate/hot dog fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m.

— Gibson Baptist Church will hold a yard sale for missions from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sausage biscuits will be served.

June 2

— The play “When Malindy Sings” will be presented at 4 p.m. at Greater Piney Grove United Methodist Church in support of the church’s children’s ministry. Admission is free. The church is located at 5135 NC 83 in Maxton.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a Ladies in Red program at 4 p.m.

— First Thessalonian MBC, 6060 Herndon St. in Gibson, will hold its annual Men Working for God event at 3 p.m. Speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believing Church in McColl, South Carolina. All welcome.

— The male choir at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at 3 p.m. The theme will be “If Jesus Can’t Fix It, No One Can.” Several groups will participate with music. All are welcome.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will honor Pastor Daniel and First Lady Tatiana Gibson for their 13 years of service. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Pastor Ryan Godfrey of Pineville AME Zion Church. Lunch will provided. All are welcome.

June 4

— Caledonia UMC will hold a chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates come with crackers, congealed salad and pasta salad. Cost is $7 per plate.

June 6

— There will be a Knights of Columbus flounder fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg. Plates are $8. Eat in, take out or drive thru. Onion rings are available for an additional $1.50. Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

June 8-12

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Friends and Family Fun Day on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on the grounds at the church, located at 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg. On Sunday, we will have our Friends and Family Day Worship service at 11 a.m. From Monday through Wednesday, we will be having Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. each day. Everyone is invited and welcome to come out and join in the fun, festivities, food and worship.

June 9

— Carolina New Life Church, 8461 Peele’s Chapel Road in Laurel Hill, will host a program featuring the 66 Books of the Bible at 3 p.m. The event will include guest speakers. All are invited.

June 10-14

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is S. T. U. “Supper Training University with Jesus.” The theme scripture is Ephesians 6:11, “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” Classes will be provided for adults and children. Please come out and join us.

June 23

— The Spring Branch Male Choir invites the community to its Male Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m. at the church on 21300 Old Wire Road in Wagram. Area choirs, soloists, groups, and quartets are invited. The event is free. For more details, call 910-369-2877 or 910-373-9172.

June 24-28

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Everyone is welcome.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.