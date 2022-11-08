Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Isabelle Street reported to the police department on Friday that their white 2018 Nissan Altima was stolen. LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone stole the battery and catalytic converter off their vehicle. LAURINBURG — A resident of Shaw Street reported to the police department on Friday that a red bicycle was stolen. LAURINBURG —A resident of Gamma Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a black scooter was taken from the residence. LAURINBURG — The Speedway on Church Street reported to the police department on Sunday that two cartons of Newport cigarettes, two charging cables and two Redbull drinks were stolen by a Native American male who left in a blue Toyota Corolla. LAURINBURG —Hibbett Sports reported to the police department on Sunday that 20 Air Jordan shirts were stolen by a Native American male who left in a black Honda. Vandalism LAURINBURG — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the police department on Friday that while on U.S. Hwy 401 someone threw a rock at his windshield. LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons threw a rock through their window. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Friday that the window of their residence was hit by gunfire. Fraud

LAURINBURG —A resident of Wagram Road reported to the police department on Friday that an unknown person used her debit card to make multiple transactions at multiple local businesses.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Charles Swain, 27, of McKay Streetwas arrested Friday for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear. LAURINBURG —Quavedrian Gibson, 24, of Tuskegee Drive was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to have a warrant out of Wake County for felony probation violation and a fugitive warrant out of Atlanta, Georgia, for armed robbery, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He wasn’t given a bond. LAURINBURG — James Hill, 58, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Friday on a warrant for felony breaking and entering. He was given a $1,000 bond. LAURINBURG — Salemeun Battle, 23, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for assault on a government official, resisting arrest and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond. LAURINBURG — Coy Horne, Jr., 54, of Milstone Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats, cyberstalking, harassing phone calls and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond. LAURINBURG —Ceairra Lowery, 27, of Wagram Streetwas arrested Saturday for felony possession of heroin. She was released on a written promise to appear. LAURINBURG — Collette McRae, 54, of Rockingham Road was arrested Sunday for misuse of the 911 system. She was given a $500 bond. LAURINBURG — Ashley Carter, 32, of McColl Roadwas arrested Sunday for larceny by an employee. She was given a $5,000 bond. LAURINBURG — Henry Rogers, 34, of Biggs Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for communicating threats and failure to appear in Scotland County for assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $10,100 bond.