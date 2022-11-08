LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill man is dead after a Monday evening shooting.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located 37-year-old John Lavar Shaw of Andrew Jackson Highway laying in a yard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-8146.

Anyone who wishes to make a tip but wants to stay anonymous can submit a tip via Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, on the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, or download the free mobile app at p3tips.com.