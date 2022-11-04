Break-in WAGRAM — A resident of Wagram Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct.28 that a handgun and a fanny pack were stolen from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Tuesday after an employee of CSX Railroad reported that unknown persons forced entry through the rear camper shell of the truck and stole a pole saw, chainsaw and weedeater.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their storage building and stole a weedeater, a 100-foot drop cord and a socket tool set.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shaw Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into their storage building, but nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shaw Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their storage building and stole lawn equipment and outdoor furniture.

LAURINBURG — A resident of John’s Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole fishing poles.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons forced entry through their front door but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into their storage building and stole a chainsaw and circular saw.

Larceny

EAST LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Eighth and Commonwealth streets on Oct. 27 after it was reported that scrap metal was stolen. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28 that unknown persons stole their Pontiac Grand Prix.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morris Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 29 that someone broke into a storage building and stole a backpack blower, weedeater and a chainsaw. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 29 that someone stole $3,000 worth of jewelry. Alison Burns, 24, was arrested for the larceny and was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30 that unknown persons stole a $16,000 motorcycle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dixie Guano Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole $200 of steel.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Comfort Inn on Tuesday after an employee for C&C Boiler from Charlotte reported that a hydro pump was stolen from the back of a work truck. The pump was recovered.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Knox Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen their Apple watch. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone took their bank card and made multiple transactions totaling $707. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons stole their Troy Bilt riding mower. The mower was recovered from a residence down the street where it had been abandoned.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Second Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a shop vac was taken from their garage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lytch Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a gray 2008 Honda CRV was stolen from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Salley McNair Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30 that someone damaged the front windshield of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office responded to X-Way Road on Tuesday after a church van had a window damaged.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spring Lake reported to the police department on Tuesday that while on U.S. Hwy 401 Bypass, someone threw an unknown object that struck their vehicle’s windshield.

LAURINBURG — Gene’s Barber Shop reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown person busted the front glass of the business.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Circle H reported to the police department on Thursday that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — David Quick, 55, was arrested on Oct. 30 for indecent liberties. He was given a $150,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Emmanuel Cole, 20, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for second-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damian Ransom, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 58, of Elliott Drive was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michelle McLean, 53, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failing to vaccinate a pet and failing to register and license a pet. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Miquel Harrington, 25, of Village Drive was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Mart Harris, 56, of Pitt Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for defrauding an innkeeper. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Tracy Waters, 46, of McColl Road was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.