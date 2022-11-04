LAURINBURG – Downtown Laurinburg was full of treats on Saturday for the third Fall Fest. Trick-or-treaters braved the rainy weather for treats given out by the downtown merchants while their parents shopped the numerous deals that were going on in the stores. Upcoming downtown Laurinburg events include Christmas on Main which will be on Nov. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. with arts and crafts, ice skating, entertainment and plenty of Christmas specials.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for the Laurinburg Exchange