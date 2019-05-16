Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

***

May 18

— Souls’ Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Community and Evangelistic Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, a clothes giveaway, hot dogs, sodas and chips. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone wishing to donate food can call 910-277-0543.

— Church in the Pines will hold a bake sale in front of Pate’s Store in Laurel Hill from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds benefit scholarships for Camp Monroe.

May 19

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Family will honor Associate Ministers Rev. Tony Harrington, Rev. Alice Carter and Minister Miyaka Mackie at 3 p.m. Peggy Owens of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church in Laurinburg will deliver the message. The public is invited to attend.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will have a men’s program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James McKinnon of Another Chance Ministry in Laurinburg, along with his church’s choir.

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 16441 Jerusalem Road in Laurinburg, will host Family & Friends Day at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dinner will be served after the 3 p.m. service. All are invited.

May 19-22

— First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will host a community revival at 6:30 p.m. each night in the Fellowship Hall. Speakers will be Pastor Woody Byrd of Hillside Freewill Baptist Church (May 19); the Rev. Steve Strickland of Burnt Swamp Baptist Association (May 20); Pastor Harry Clark of Wagram Church of God (May 21); and the Rev. Terry Hunt of First United Methodist Church (May 22). Nursery will be provided.

May 19-24

— Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 12581 Sneadtown Road in Laurel Hill, will host a revival with Evangelist Keith Speed. On Sunday the revival begins at 11 a.m.; Monday through Friday the start will be at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome.

May 24

— The Scotland County Missionary Union presents it’s Mable D. Kelly Scholarship Banquet at The Saint John Educational Association Building at 7 p.m. Guet speaker will be Sister Portia Brandon, executive board chair of the WBHFMC of NC. Tickets are $15 — see any of the churches of the Union and Saint John.

May 26

— Cool Springs United Methodist Church, 16301 Scotch Grove Road in, Laurinburg, invites the community to its annual Memorial Day Weekend Service at 11 am. Guest minister is the Rev. Darryl Todd. For details, call 910-843-8782.

— New Freedom Full Gospel Baptist Church, 508 E. Covington St. in Laurinburg, will hold the 21st pastoral anniversary celebration for Overseer Lucille S. Snead at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James McKinnon of Another Chance Ministry in Laurinburg. All are invited.

— Ministers of Union Grove Baptist Church are excited about spring. They are sponsoring a program titled “Hattitude with a Snap” — men and women strutting down the runway modeling with style at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us. For information, call 910-964-2027 or 843-523-5650.

June 2

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a Ladies in Red program at 4 p.m.

— First Thessalonian MBC, 6060 Herndon St. in Gibson, will hold its annual Men Working for God event at 3 p.m. Speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Cox of Bethel Bible Believing Church in McColl, South Carolina. All welcome.

— The male choir at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at 3 p.m. The theme will be “If Jesus Can’t Fix It, No One Can.” Several groups will participate with music. All are welcome.

***

Ongoing

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.