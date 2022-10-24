LAUREL HILL — A man was shot in the leg Saturday morning after attempting to steal a motorcycle.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Close Street after a man had walked up to the owner of a residence and tried to steal his motorcycle. The two got into a scuffle which led to the owner pulling a gun and shooting the man in the leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dover added there are charges pending in the case but no other information is available at this time.

