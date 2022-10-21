LAURINBURG — Tickets are on sale and expected to sell out fast for the annual Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell.

The all-you-can-eat event features oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, and fixings along with soda and water. There will also be a cash bar for beer and wine.

“The Oyster Roast is always a good time and everyone always enjoys it,” said Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “We started earlier last year and it went well so we’re keeping the 5 p.m. as our start time.”

The event will take place at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center on Nov. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

“This year’s band is The Pizzaz Band and we’re really excited about having them,” English said. “They’ve come highly recommended and we’ve tried to get them for Laurinburg After 5 but they were unavailable so we’re excited to have them at the oyster roast. They’re a really fun and high-energy band who puts on a great show.”

The band plays soul, funk, beach, rock, and country, according to their website.

“This is just such a great event, so many people from our community come out to it so it makes it a good place to socialize and network,” English said. “We do encourage people to buy their tickets sooner rather than later because we have been known to sell out and they go fast.”

For information about the Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell or to purchase tickets, contact the Chamber at 910-276-7420.