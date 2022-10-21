Robinson serves his style of food all over the region.

Kendale Robinson started his popular food truck in the middle of the pandemic.

Seafoodie founder and owner Kendale Robinson did a lot of things before starting his seafood food truck.

He joined the US Army, attended college and became a nationally trained pharmacy technician and worked for some of the largest healthcare systems in the country, including UNC.

But it was his time in Maryland that changed his career trajectory. While working at John Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, Robinson was introduced to the Maryland style of seafood, which is different from what the Richmond County native grew up eating.

But while working at John Hopkins, Robinson said he ate Maryland seafood every day. “I ate seafood every single day I was there. I was at Moe’s Seafood or at the Inner Harbor or going over to the ESPN Zone and hanging out there. I just loved it.”

When it was time to create his food truck. Robinson knew what he wanted to sell. So, he began researching how he could recreate his favorite type of seafood in North Carolina.

Much of the research Robinson did happened in Laurinburg. Robinson said it was important for him to learn the rules and regulations that went along with being in food service.

“You’re feeding people and not only that, you want to make sure you’re safe. I learned the things I needed to be focused on from a health department standard,” he said. “When you’re dealing with things that people are going to ingest you have to make sure you’re doing things by the book.”

Robinson said just like working in the pharmacy, running his food truck takes a lot of precision. The temperature has to be correct, things have to be clean and there is always room to strive for better.

“We cook to order, so we don’t hold our food very long,” he said. But he also has multiple refrigerators to keep the seafood fresh. “Every week we cook that inventory and every week there’s new inventory.”

Seafoodie is known for its shrimp and crab cakes. And those cakes are made with lump crab and a little filling.

“We do seafood boils and things like that that are also popular,” he said.

Robinson started his food truck right as the pandemic hit. So, one might wonder, why would someone leave a stable career to take a bet on himself?

It was getting outside for Robinson.

“Sitting in an office and being indoors, wasn’t for me. I’ve always liked being outside and being around people and talking to people,” Robinson said. Starting a food truck seemed to be a great way to get outside meet a lot of people, which he has with Seafoodie Maryland Style Cuisine.

Robinson’s next step is to open a Seafoodie restaurant in Hamlet, which will be located at 111 Raleigh St. But before the restaurant opens, which Robinson said should be in 2023, he’s using the space to host entertainment events for the region.

On Oct. 29, Seafoodie will host a Day-Party and Concert, featuring American Idol contestant Will McCoy. And of course there will be a fish fry and crab legs.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase a ticket for the event, visit Seafoodie on Facebook .