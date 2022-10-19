LAURINBURG — A woman has been jailed without bond in connection to the death of a two-year-old child in 2020.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Monica Worth, 21, was arrested Wednesday for first-degree murder. The charges are in connection with a case that occurred on Dec. 26, 2020. The SCSO responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. After arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced deceased.

“After an extensive investigation with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation an arrest was made in this case on Wednesday,” Dover said.

Reagan Worth was the child who died at the hospital on Dec. 26, 2020. Monica Worth is the child’s mother.

She was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center and is being held without bond.