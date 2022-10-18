Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry through the rear door and stole two Samsung tablets, a 70-inch LG TV and X-Box game system.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a rear door. Nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Family Dollar in the Northside Square Shopping Center reported to the police department on Friday than a Native American male wearing a black hat, black shirt, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes stole three packs of deodorant.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Road reported to the police department on Friday that on Oct. 6, a Craftsman leaf blower, Kobalt hedge trimmer and bicycle were stolen from under their carport.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Japonica Drive reported to the police department on Friday that a bicycle was taken from the backyard.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Friday that assorted laundry and cleaning supplies. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Quinton Lamar Baker of Beta Street. There is an active warrant on Baker for misdemeanor larceny.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown person busted out their bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Head Start reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons threw a rock through a window of the building.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Quentin Fairley, 46, of Sunset Drive was arrested Friday for second-degrees trespassing. He was given a $99 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Weeks, 45, of Fieldcrest Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joseph McKoy, 22, of Leisure Road was arrested Saturday for carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Anthony Britt, 25, of Shannon Drive was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 26, of Wagram Strest was arrested Saturday on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Zela Dial, 32, of East Vance Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Merissa Chabuel, 31, of Hope Mills was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. She was released to family.

LAURINBURG — Brenden Smith, 20, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Monday for felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol under 21 and maintaining a vehicle for drug sale. He was given a $20,000 bond.

