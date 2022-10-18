LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg will be observing Halloween from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for children 12 and younger.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, Halloween Trick-or-Treat bags will be available in the lobby of the LPD while supplies last.

“In order to create a safe and enjoyable night for everyone, we recommend that everyone wear reflective clothing, carry a flashlight and thoroughly examine all treats before eating,” the statement said.

If anyone has any questions they’re asked to contact the LPD at 910-276-3211.

For those who might not want to partake during the Monday night trick-or-treat, Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be holding a free trunk-or-treat on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the James L. Morgan Complex in Laurinburg with more than 30 vendors handing out candy to kids 12 and under.

In there will be inflatable games and a movie so those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.

