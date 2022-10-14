LAURINBURG — Beth-el Living Word Ministry may be small, but pastor Nancy Pegues Pemberton has big plans to help the community.

Next Saturday, Beth-el is hosting its second annual Coat Giveaway Drive at the church, which is located at 17201 Old Lumberton Road. Pegues said the church has collected new coats, hats, gloves and clothes to give away to the surrounding community.

“We like to give out in the community to everybody,” she said. “It includes everybody because it’s adults who need coats as well as children. We have from small babies and on up. We have shoes, we have jeans.”

Pegues Pemberton said the coats will be set out in front of the church’s walkway and members of the community can come and select what they need.

At Saturday’s event, she said there will also be refreshments served to those who attend.

Pegues Pemberton said the coat giveaway is a day of positive celebration.

“We love doing this,” she said. “It’s in a poverty area and we want to reach the people in that community and all around. There are other people that are hurting too, so we just pass (coats) out to everybody.”

Pegues Pemberton said the church also has outreach plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The church is accepting donations of toys for the Christmas giveaway. During Thanksgiving, she said the church will be handing out boxes of food.

“We’re just a church of 12 members trying to do what we can do,” she said.

Interested in helping out?

Contact Beth-el Living Word Ministry by contacting Porchelar Pegues at (910) 276-0077 or email [email protected]

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]