WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) today, National Farmer Day, received the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF)’s “Friend of Farm Bureau” award for his efforts and advocacy on behalf of North Carolina’s farmers. The “Friend of Farm Bureau” award is given to legislators whose voting record reflects support for farmers and was presented to Hudson during a meeting with the North Carolina Farm Bureau earlier today.

“Agriculture is a core pillar of both North Carolina and our nation, contributing trillions of dollars to our economy, creating millions of jobs, and supplying essential commodities to families worldwide. I will continue to work in Congress to provide certainty for our farmers and ensure they have access to the tools they need to produce an affordable and stable food supply,” said Hudson. ” Thank you to the American Farm Bureau for this honor and for all they do to support farmers across our state and nation.”

Hudson is a founding member of the bipartisan Agriculture and Rural America Task Force.