LAURINBURG — Organizers of the Scotland Crimestoppers are hoping that more people in the community will join using the P3 Tips app.

The free mobile app is one of the several ways to send tips to Crimestoppers, but according to Capt. Chris Young, with the Laurinburg Police Department, it’s one of the easiest.

“When you submit a tip on the app you’re able to talk with the officers. On our end, we’re able to go between the tips and talk to them to get more information. Then we can send it to our officers who are working on that specific case.”

Young added it doesn’t just have to be Scotland County tips either. If a tip comes in that’s for another department in the state or even the world, if they have the program the tip can be forwarded.

“When you download the app, if you have a tip for another county you can actually select where it goes to and submit a tip here for that county,” Young said. “And it works the same way if someone sends in a tip for us to another agency they can forward it to us.”

The P3 Tips app was created by Texas-based company Anderson Software, which leads the industry with its latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution.

Still completely anonymous, tips submitted through the P3 mobile app, unlike SMS text tips, have no length limitations and allow images, videos, and documents to be uploaded with the tip. Anderson Software’s sophisticated encryption processes obscure any and all identifying information and provide assured anonymity for tipsters.

“This app is very user-friendly and very easy to use and submit the tips,” Young said. “Historically, from stats from other agencies who use this program, tips increased and it was much easier for the public and law enforcement since they were able to still communicate and were still able to stay 100% anonymous. I’ll also add the more information provided in a tip will usually have quicker and better results.”

All tips made through Scotland Crimestoppers can lead to a cash reward for the tipster if an arrest in the case is made. When tipsters place a call or submit a tip online they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used after an arrest is made, allowing the tipster to identify themselves as the original tipster online or via the phone then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

“When you log into the app you’re provided with a tip ID and password, do not lose that ID, and do not give it out to anyone,” Young said. “That ID is how you can get into the program to check the status of your current tip and for future tips.”

By keeping the ID and continuing to use it, it builds your credibility which could lead to more money coming from the tip. Young explained the system will recognize the ID and if a previous tip had led to an arrest then it provides more credibility and a monetary incentive for being a repeat tipster is given.

Young added that Crimestoppers is really hoping more people in the community take advantage of the free app as a way to help get criminals off of the streets.

“The organizations that have the P3 app have seen a decrease in their phone line tips but that’s because people are more likely to use the app,” Young said. “It’s easier than calling and talking with someone and overall their tips went up.”

The analog phone line will still be available to those who do not want to download the app and can be sent via the Scotland Crimestoppers website, www.scotlandcs.com. Those who are interested in downloading the app can do so via the Scotland Crimestoppers website or by visiting p3tips.com.

