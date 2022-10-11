CHARLOTTE — Piedmont Natural Gas is reminding communities that if you or someone you know smells natural gas, get out fast! as part of National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15).

National Fire Prevention Week is dedicated to educating the public on simple but important actions individuals can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. As part of this campaign, Piedmont is sharing how to recognize a natural gas leak and what to do if one is suspected.

Train your nose Natural gas by itself has no smell. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak and help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Foul odors often serve as a warning sign something is wrong, and mercaptan’s unmistakable rotten egg smell is no different,” said Sasha Weintraub, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. “Knowing the signs of a natural gas leak is the first line of defense to help keep our customers and communities safe.”

To learn more about mercaptan and it’s role in natural gas safety, watch this video.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak If a natural gas odor is detected, follow these steps:

Leave the area immediately.Call Piedmont at 800.752.7504 or call 911 from a neighbor’s house or somewhere away from the smell of natural gas.In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks are often visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You may also see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.