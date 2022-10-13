LAURINBURG — A Raeford man wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg has been caught after leading police on a chase.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, 47-year-old Michael Antrantino Lee was seen by law enforcement in a black SUV on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Officers knew Lee was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and various other charges in connection to a shooting that occurs on Sept. 21 at the intersection of Washington and Shady streets where a 59-year-old male was shot.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop. Eventually, the driver stopped near Highland and Lee’s Mill Road. Officers ordered the occupants to get out of the vehicle at which time the vehicle fled from the officers and began a chase.

A short time later the vehicle stopped and Lee along with a female who was in the vehicle fled on foot while the vehicle continued on. Officers pursued them and apprehended Lee and the female.

The female was identified as 44-year-old Samantha Marie Stanfill of Lillington.

The vehicle was also stopped a short distance away and the driver claimed Lee held him at gunpoint and forced him to flee from officers. He did not have any charges against him.

Lee was charged with second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felony, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substances, carrying a concealed firearm, resist, delay and obstructing an officer and simple possession of marijuana. He was also served warrants from the September incident including attempted first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a stolen firearm, and trafficking opiates.

Lee was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $815,000 bond.

Stanfill was arrested and charged with resist, delay, and obstructing an officer along with an order for arrest for failure to appear in Harnett County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

