Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pleasant View Church reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons attempted to break into the church causing damage to the front and rear doors.

LAURINBURG — Souls Outreach Tabernacle Ministries reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into a storage building and stole a riding lawn mower and plastic bins with miscellaneous items.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Briarwood Drive reported to the police department on Friday that a white gold diamond ring was stolen. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a washing machine, vehicle shampooer, multiple bottles of perfume and a deep freezer was stolen. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Sunday that the gutters of the home were damaged by gunfire.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic #9 reported to the police department on Sunday that a counterfeit $50 bill was passed by a customer who claimed to not know the bill was counterfeit.

Assault

LAURINBURG — It was reported to the police department on Friday that a 43-year-old resident of RHA Home on Pelham Drive had been struck with a belt by an employee of the home.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Keith McRavin, 56, of East Vance Street was arrested Friday for misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Torri Locklear, 28, of West Boulevard was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for cyberstalking. She was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested Friday for possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was released to a parent.

LAURINBURG — Latisha McLaurin, 41, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday on a warrant for misdemeanor and felony conspiracy. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shamaad Nabors, 22, of Grants Street was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Dwight McLeod, 55, of U.S. Hwy 401 was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats and resisting arrest. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Steven Minor, 45, of First Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protection order and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Shakiyla McKinnon, 30, of Aberdeen Road was arrested Sunday on a warrant for obtaining property by false pretenses and felony probation violation. She was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trashone Patterson, 25, of Fairmont Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second degree trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Bryan Medlin, 44, of Blue Woods Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bennie Alan Michael Emanuel, 31, of Old Wire Road was arrested Monday on a warrant for discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was given a $1,000 bond for that charge, he was also arrested for assault on a female and not given a bond for that charge.

— Reports from local law enforcement