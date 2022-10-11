LAURINBURG — Fights at Scotland High School filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday night with concerned staff members, parents, and other community members.

In an at times contentious meeting, speakers addressed the board about violence at Scotland High School, with many asking that the district brings back a zero-tolerance policy.

Jeff Shelly, who represented parents, asked the board, “Why are we having these fights in the school? Who do we hold accountable? And what are we going to do about it?”

He said he has two children who attend the high school and his girlfriend works at SHS. “I train horses and have chicken houses. Whenever an animal doesn’t perform, you know what I do, I cull it, I get rid of it. If we don’t have people in the right place to do this, let’s cull ‘em,” he said eliciting applause from the people in attendance. “Let’s move them on. I know that the teachers are the front line in the school system …what I am tired of is teachers not getting support from the administrators. What are we going to do about it? These kids are starving for someone to give them guidance. If you’re handcuffing people where they can’t do this what are we going to do? Something’s got to give guys.”

He said his girlfriend’s daughter comes home and says there is a fight every day at the school. “We got to do something guys.”

Several SCS staff members spoke to the board as well, many detailing the violence on the school campus. To illustrate how many teachers and staff members had been affected by violence, SHS teacher, Meg Johnson asked the staff to raise their hands “if you have been injured by a student this year, raise your hand. If you have been cursed at by a student raise your hand. If you have had your classroom, office, or workspace disrupted by a student, please raise your hand.”

With each question, more hands went up from the SHS staff members dressed in red tee shirts.

“We must deal with the reality of the situation that is happening at Scotland High School. We ask with great respect that the board act immediately on our request for a return to the no-tolerance policy in order that we may start implementing real cultural change at Scotland High School. We love our school, we love our students and we love this county,” she said.

According to the district’s attorney, zero-tolerance policies are not legal in the state.

In 2011, HB1345 was passed and amended the grounds for suspension or expulsion of a student. The only mandatory expulsion offense is having a gun on campus.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand, following the public comment, talked about a safety plan for the district, which includes facial recognition cameras and additional school resources officers. Emotions at the meeting did become tense at times with some in the crowd talking back to board members and having outbursts.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or chodges@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.