LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking tips to solve a Sunday evening robbery.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Rob’s Convenience on South Caledonia Road in reference to an armed robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke with the store clerk who advised that a male entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. The male left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled toward First Street on foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male.

The suspect is described as a 5’7 black male who was wearing a white mask and had an orange and black backpack.

Security footage of the male was also released in hopes of someone identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or if tipsters want to remain anonymous to go through Scotland Crimestoppers. You can leave a tip by calling 910-266-8146, visiting the website at www.scotlandcountycs.com, or downloading the free P3 Tips app. All information submitted through Scotland Crimestoppers will remain anonymous and tipsters will receive a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.