LAURINBURG — Cycle North Carolina made an overnight stop in Laurinburg as the group travels from the mountains to the coast.

To welcome the more than 1,000 cyclists to Scotland County, the U.S. Army Golden Knights performed a parachute demonstration to welcome the riders to Legion Park, where some cyclists slept overnight.

This was the second time that Cycle North Carolina stopped in Laurinburg, the first time was 10 years ago and the riders didn’t stay overnight.