HAMLET — Healthcare is a vast career field with many opportunities, which is why Richmond Community College is hosting two informative sessions to help people understand what their educational options are for different career paths.

RichmondCC’s Allied Health/Nursing Information Sessions will be held Oct. 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. Both sessions will be held in room 102 of the Grimsley Building located on the Hamlet Campus.

Information will be provided about the nursing programs at RichmondCC, plus many other programs that lead to healthcare careers.

“Nursing is a wonderful profession and we need more nurses, but there are many other vital careers in healthcare that people may be unaware of,” Dean of Allied Health & Human Services Janet Sims said. “There are pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, paramedics, medical billing and coding specialists, medical office administrative assistants and healthcare managers to name a few.”

Many who work in healthcare perform clerical and managerial duties and are just as important to the healthcare system as nurses and doctors, Sims added.

“Training and education are also things people need to consider. Not every career requires a two-year degree or even a four-year degree,” Sims said. “We have short-term training programs that lead to equally good paying jobs in healthcare.”

Both sessions will offer the same information. All ages are welcome to attend these free informational sessions. For more information, call Student Services at (910) 410-1700. To explore the academic programs at RichmondCC, visit www.richmondcc.edu/academics/programs.