LAURINBURG — After being rained out last year, Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be back this year with Halloween in the Park.

On Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the James L. Morgan Complex in Laurinburg more than 30 vendors will be handing out candy to kids 12 and under.

“We will be set up for activities much like they were pre-COVID, meaning you’ll park your car and be able to get out and enjoy the festivities,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Jeff Maley. “As of now, we have a full vendor list of 35 spaces that will be located in the paved parking lot area of the complex. There is a waiting list if anyone would like to contact me and add their organization or business to it.”

The event is free for families and will have much more than just candy given out by community organizations.

“In addition to the Trunk or Treat event there will be inflatable games, and also a movie shown out on the soccer field,” Maley said. “So, bring a blanket or chair if you’d like to enjoy that aspect of the event after your journey through the vendor area. Vendors are permitted to sell and distribute their goods and services this year as well but the event as a whole is free.”

The Morgan Complex is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg and for more information or to get on the waitlist to participate contact Jeff Maley at [email protected]

“This event has formed into a functioning, collaborative effort for our community,” Maley said. “The Scotland County Chamber of Commerce, Scotland County Sheriff’s Department and Scotland County EMS have stepped up big time to help coordinate this event to be a safe and fun experience for our community members.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.