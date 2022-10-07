PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke received a bomb threat for the School of Business Friday morning. Immediately after receiving the threat, James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building were evacuated.

All classes in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building are canceled for the remainder of the day. Classes in other buildings on campus will proceed as scheduled. Employees who have offices in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building should contact their supervisors to determine an alternate workspace or arrangement.

The FBI, SBI and UNCP Campus Police and Public Safety are collaborating in investigating the threat. A specialized bomb unit is responding to the threat to investigate the buildings.