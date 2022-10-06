LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection to child pornography.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, at 4:46 p.m. Officers responded to room 107 at the Clinton Inn in reference to an individual in possession of child pornography.

Officers received a tip that 58-year-old James Moses of U.S. Hwy. 15-401 was in possession of multiple electronic devices that contained images of child pornography. The investigation did reveal that Moses did have child pornography on his electronic devices.

He was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was jailed without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.