In coordination with the UNC Pembroke School of Education, UNCP Athletics would like to personally invite you to attend Schools Night! As a thank you, we are offering a discounted grandstand ticket of $12.00 to our K-12 partners and students/families! Please follow the steps below to purchase your tickets! Kick-off will occur at 6 p.m. with gates set to open at 4 p.m. Tailgating will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Please visit UNCPBraves.com/Tickets

Select Get Tickets for “Football Vs. West Virginia State – Robeson County Schools Night”

Click the gold “Have a passcode” phrase and enter the code TEACH22 or LEARN22

Select any LIGHT GREE​N seats available on the seat map

Complete the transaction, be sure to include your mobile phone number!

Join the Braves for a night you will not forget at Robeson County Schools Day!

If you have any questions or concerns, contact us at 910.775.4123 or email us at [email protected]