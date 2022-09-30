LAURINBURG —Partners In Ministry has been awarded the Upward Bound (UB) Program and is adding it to their extensive list of programs that will benefit youth in the communities the group serves. The Partners In Ministry Upward Bound program is one of over 900 Upward Bound programs across the nation that provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance.

Upward Bound is the first of its kind in Scotland County. As a new addition to Partners In Ministry, it will help to achieve PIM’s purpose to nurture, equip, and unlock the potential of youth and children and to empower and strengthen families to become self-sufficient while building and sustaining healthy communities.

Upward Bound is an early intervention, providing opportunities for 60 Scotland County High School students to receive year-round instruction in mathematics, laboratory sciences, composition, literature, and foreign languages. Tutoring, counseling, mentoring, academic and cultural enrichment, college tours, learning excursions, and a six-week summer program are additional components to the Upward Bound Program. The program operates year-round and will begin in late fall 2022.

The program provides opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits. Upward Bound serves: first-generation (families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree) high school students from low-income families and/or students at academic risk of completing secondary education and enrolling in post-secondary education. The goal of Upward Bound is to increase the rate at which participants complete secondary education and enroll in and graduate from institutions of postsecondary education.

Students must have completed the 8th grade, be between the ages of 13 and 19, and have a need for academic support in order to pursue a program of postsecondary education. All students must be either from low-income families or potential first-generation college students.

Teachers, community members, friends, and families are encouraged to refer students who attend Scotland County High School to the program. Please include the student’s name and grade in your referral. Each student referred will be invited to the next Upward Bound presentation/event. UB does not disclose the name of the person who referred the student. To refer a student, please send an email to: [email protected]