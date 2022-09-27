Beginning in the early 1970s, Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church started an annual tradition of traveling from Laurinburg to the Uwharrie National Forest to challenge Scouts physically and mentally on the Dutchman Creek and Uwharrie Trails. Over the years the troop has had many leader changes and Scouts have walked through the troop meeting doors. Without exception the greatest memories a Scout takes with him are those memories of the Troop’s annual Uwharrie trip. A teen Scout faces many challenges in today’s world. Learning how to manage and meet challenges head on are skills taught in the Boy Scout program. Backpacking especially creates a great challenge for a Scout. Scouts plan the hike, plan their equipment, personal lists and food needs. They look at the weather and the time of year to make sure that their plan will be adequate for their trip. They normally arrive at a trailhead on Friday night just after dark and with headlamps hit the trail for a short hike to a makeshift campsite. For the first time, some Scouts experience the bright stars and quiet woods. Up early the next morning, they begin a hike to enjoy God’s creation with every few steps along the trail. It is not unusual to come across some wonderful people on a day hike or out for the weekend. Many times, they pass another Boy Scout Troop and exchange questions like, where are ya’ll from? Or where are you heading? Backpacking can produce the unexpected many times along the trail. I high swollen creek needing to be crossed, a sudden hailstorm at supper time or the unexpected drop in temperature and much more may reveal that the hike plan may not prepared for everything. Two nights on the trail followed by a Sunday morning hike back to another trailhead bring a since of accomplishment for the young Scouts. Nothing in their lives will challenge them more than a backpacking trip. No other activity will require they develop a plan that will yield a safe and comfortable experience like backpacking will. A few days later there will be a Troop meeting where Scouts will review their trip and critique their hike plan. Some will note their individual shortcomings like not having fresh batteries in their head lamp of not bringing rain gear. The group will grade their troop plan to find things that can be approved upon next time. Many thanks to the Uwharrie Trail Club for keeping the trails open and safe. Their work is greatly appreciated.

In 1995 one of our Scouts suggested we develop a patch for the Dutchman Creek and Uwharrie Trails to promote backpacking among Scout troops. The patch was developed and is sold to Scout troops and others to as a token of a great weekend memory in the Uwharries. A link to the patch purchase can be found on the troop website at www.bsatroop420.com . Over the years the Troop has sold over one thousand patches to remind those how much fun backpacking can be.

Nothing more than backpacking will bring so many skills a Scout learns to one place. Troop 420 finds that backpacking teaches many life skills including planning, execution, evaluation. We also recognize that failure allows learning to take place. We look forward to many years of training youth to be great citizens. The memories of the annual Uwharrie backpacking trip are seared into their minds. They know they have overcome many challenges and know that backpacking the Uwharries played a big part in their success.

The BSA’s mission is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Boy Scout Troop 420 is currently seeking boys in grades 6th through 8th grades to enjoy the many adventures of Scouting. Those interested in joining can contact David Harling at [email protected] .