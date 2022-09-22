MAXTON — A Maxton man has been arrested while the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a body found behind the County Line Grocery store on Tuesday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, 47-year-old Kevin Dial of Hwy. 71 in Maxton was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The arrest came while deputies were investigating the death of 29-year-old Devonta Antwon Stanley of Maxton. Stanley was found on the back side of County Line Grocery on Hwy. 71 on Tuesday morning.

The only additional information that has been released in the case is that Stanley had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

