Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a 45-inch TV was taken from the residence, which had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Main Street on Sunday after it was reported someone broke into a vehicle by forcing entry through the front passenger window and then stole a purse with identification and financial cards along with a Samsung cell phone.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a 55-inch TV and a 65-inch TV from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry into their residence through the front door and stole a cell phone. Later, 27-year-old Evonte Wilkerson of US Highway 15-401 Bypass was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and interfering with emergency communication. He was given a $15,000 bond.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a 20-inch mountain bicycle was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of James Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke the window to their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Darlington, South Carolina, reported to the police department on Sunday that while parked at Scotland Memorial Hospital, someone had busted out the left rear window of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had scratched the exterior paint on their vehicle along with throwing dirt and feces on the vehicle. The rear door handle to the victim’s residence also had feces on it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elizabeth Drive reported to the police department on Monday that someone had scratched the exterior paint on their vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — State Employees’ Credit Union reported to the police department on Friday that someone cashed a forged check for $1,658.32. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Cemetery Road reported to the police department on Monday that while at Belk their wallet was stolen. The wallet contained a Belk credit card and was used at Belk for $486. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Dawn Kline, 66, of Purcell Road was arrested Friday on a warrant for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Leroy McCall, 41, of Pembroke was arrested Saturday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny, trespassing and failure to appear in Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $10,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gwendolyn Covington, 37, of Laurel Hill was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Edward McCrimmon, 37, of South Pine Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG —David Timmons, 32, of Kenwyn Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Donte Morgan, 29, of Palmer Road was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kirstan Maynor, 24, of Lumberton was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. She was released to a family member.

LAURINBURG — Sophia Lamonds, 37, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $1,500 bond.

—Reports from local law enforcement.