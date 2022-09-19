PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke was among six universities selected as training sites for the NC BioBetter project as part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration Phase 2 Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The project aims to strengthen North Carolina’s life sciences manufacturing cluster by expanding, connecting and promoting training and career opportunities to underserved and distressed communities, including historically excluded populations.

“Being selected as a HUB for the Workforce Diversification component of this Build Back Better award will significantly impact our biopharmaceutical capabilities at UNCP and our ability to train our local population,” said Dr. Ashley Batts Allen, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Through this collaboration, we will receive the equipment to teach upstream and downstream bioprocessing beginning in the summer of 2024. In two-week short courses, we will train students and residents in our region interested in the biomanufacturing field.”

A statewide consortium led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center was awarded $25 million in federal funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The workforce training program is one part of this larger initiative to support economic development in NC.

The other participating universities include Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Livingstone University, Saint Augustine University and Winston-Salem State University.