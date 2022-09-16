LAURINBURG — One thing about first responders is, when they see a need, they take action.

That’s just what Matthew Locklear did when he came up with the Scotland County Safety and Emergency Services Association.

“We actually saw a need and there is a lot of grant funding available for nonprofits and we wanted to establish a nonprofit so we could pursue grant funds and donations to be able to support projects that maybe the county may not have the funds to prioritize at the time. We wanted to go out and do something on our own,” he said.

Locklear said the group wants to make sure that first responders have what they need to do their job and it’s not just for EMS. The association provides funds for the county rescue squad, the police department, the sheriff’s department, and the fire department.

And it’s more than fundraising, Locklear said.

“We provide training for first responders and better our first response agencies for Scotland County as a whole,” he said. All of the grants and donations that the group receives stay in Scotland County.

Locklear said when he started working in the county he and Robert Sampson, the emergency services director for Scotland County and they came up with the idea of starting the nonprofit.

To say mission accomplished is a slight understatement.

Since 2021, the association has been able to fund a command trailer, which is used in emergency and non-emergency situations and the group was able to secure funding for Stryker Stair Chairs. The chairs are not only helpful to the patients, but the emergency workers who have to safely transport them.

“A lot of our paramedics were having back injuries when they were picking up their patients. And to eliminate and try to fix some of those back problems, we wanted to get appropriate stretchers and what we call stair chairs to help get a patient out of the house or down the stairs and our first responders aren’t reaching up under them,” he said. With grant money from Wal-Mart, Cortiva and the Scotland Memorial Hospital Foundation, the association was able to get stair chairs for each ambulance in the county.

“And we have seen a big decrease in our injuries to our paramedics,” he said.

Through grants and fundraisers, Locklear said the association has raised nearly $70,000 for Scotland County’s first responders.

And this November the group will host its second annual golf tournament at Scotch Meadows. The event is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Locklear said the association will also mail out donation letters seeking help from the public. Donations are tax-deductible.

