Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Britt Street reported to the police department on Friday that $45 cash and suboxone strips were taken from their residence. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown black female took an assortment of female clothing and left in a black Honda Pilot.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Charlotte Street Friday after a 22-year-old male was shot in the right ankle. He was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital and the shooting is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to East Covington Street on Sunday after a 20-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound to the upper left arm. He was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital as well as refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alexis Martin, 25, of Raeford was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for failure to return rental property. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Hardin, 35, of Fairmont was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Heather Peele, 48, Durham was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct and trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Anfernee McCrimmon, 27, of Tuskeegee Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats. He was given a $1,500 bond.

— Reports from local law enforcement