Nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s donated stab and bulletproof vests to police dogs

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department’s K-9 officers received an extra layer of protection from the nonprofit group Vested Interest in K-9s.

The Massachusetts-based group, which is dedicated to providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies around the country, gave LPD’s K-9 officers Emo, Ronky, Ivar and Oto with vests.

“When we look at our K-9 officers, they are as important as those they protect, so it is our interest to make sure they are safe as they continuously keep us safe,” said LPD chief Mitch Johnson. “K-9s are a support system and in that support system, their senses such as their smell, their sensitivity to knowing when individuals are experiencing anxiety. They work toward many facets of law enforcement toward drugs to additional support when physical officers can’t be present.”

K-9 officers have helped take drugs off the street during traffic stops and Johnson said if an officer smaller in stature needed support before backup arrived, K-9s can support their efforts when additional manpower is not available.

“The history of K-9s has always been supportive of military, law enforcement, and a valuable part of emotional support. These K-9s help in many different ways,” he said.

Vested Interest in K-9s has donated over 4,000 ballistic vests to law enforcement K-9s in all 50 states, according to their website.

Sandy Marcal, who started the organization 12 years ago, said there’s never a waiting list for departments to get vests because of the “generosity of people across the country.”

The vests provided by the group are VIK9s, which, according to the group’s website, provide maximum comfort, mobility, and lightweight when it’s time to go to work.

Johnson said the K-9 officers help in many different ways and they have to be protected.

